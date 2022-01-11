The Glynn County Board of Education will vote tonight on a $3.7 million contract for artificial turf installation at the stadium and two practice fields.
The artificial turf will reduce maintenance costs for the school system and will open new opportunities for uses of the fields.
The school district received bids from three companies to install turf at Glynn County Stadium and at practice fields at Brunswick High and Glynn Academy.
The recommended bid contract was submitted by FieldTurf, USA, who will complete the work for $3,756,000.
While FieldTurf did not submit the lowest bid price, school district staff recommend that the school board approve the contract bid because the company met all the needed specifications and offered other benefits.
“In looking at their bid, the No. 1 thing that we looked at was the ability to meet the timeline, and FieldTurf was the only one that presented a project schedule that enabled us to meet the timeline as far as a summer installation,” said Mike Blackerby, executive director of operations for Glynn County Schools.
The district also sought a company that could provide a CoolPlay material that will drop the playing surface’s temperature by 35 degrees. This is beneficial for student-athletes playing in South Georgia heat.
The school district looked for a 10-year warranty option, which only FieldTurf offered.
“In our research and talking with other people who have turf, it’s that 10-12 year mark where you start to have any issues, and FieldTurf is the only one that would provide the 10-year warranty,” Blackerby said.
FieldTurf has in the past three years installed close to 250 turf fields in Georgia, including at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, fields at the University of Georgia and at hundreds of high schools, Blackerby said.
“Although field turf has the higher cost, it seems to be the best value overall, especially when you factor in the warranty and the other factors,” Blackerby said.
He recommends using funds collected through ESPLOST 3 to pay for the turf installation.
A tight schedule will be in place for the summer installation, said Steve Waters, athletic director.
“It would start at Glynn Academy and Brunswick High in May, and they’ll start at the stadium the Monday after graduation,” he said. “It’s a 75-day turnaround per field.”
Work at Glynn Academy will be completed by July 15 and at the other two fields by Aug. 15.
Growing grass on the practice field at Glynn Academy has been a longstanding challenge, Waters said, because of an oak tree on the property and constant use of the field by the football, soccer, ROTC and marching band programs.
“You’ve got everybody that practices on an 80 yard field, by 160 feet wide, and it just gets beat up,” he said. “And we try to close that field down in May and June to grow grass, but it gets chopped up once football gets back on it.”
FieldTurf’s product is proven to be a safer option regarding lower extremity and concussion injuries, Waters said.
“This field is very soft, and it’s great,” he said. “It performs the best for your ankles, ACLs, MCLs, knees, hips and concussion injuries … I say it all the time, I don’t feel like you can put a price on a kid’s safety and there’s no doubt in Mike’s mind or my mind we’re going with the safest product.”
The turf will lead to cost savings for the school district in part through a reduction in man hours and in water costs. Turf will also allow the district to rent out the fields more frequently without worrying about the grass being torn up or other field conditions diminished by overuse.
Glynn County is set to become more engaged in the “Border Wars” all-star football games and is committed to hosting seven football games in a three-day period at the stadium.
“We’ll have to have turf to do that,” Waters said.
The state also hopes to bring other all-star football games to Glynn County, Waters said, even though in the past those games have always been held in the northern portion of the state.
“It’s going to be great for our community because we’ll be bringing in 200-plus football players and their families, and all the games will be at Glynn County Stadium,” he said.
Other events, like graduations or concerts, will be able to happen more frequently at the stadium, he said, as well as recreational sports events on these fields.
This will bring additional revenue to the school district.
The contract also includes a sweeper and groomer for each field, reconditioning every five years and new goal posts at every facility.
“It’s just kind of a cost that nobody thinks about, but our goal posts at the stadium were put in in 1986, and every time we have a good nor’easter or a hurricane they’re laying on the field,” Waters said. “This will bring in new, professional, 30-foot goal posts that could be removed after any game.”
The school board will also vote on lighting for the practice fields, and the recommended contract bid is from Musco Sports Lighting for $560,000, as well as on a batting cages purchase from Burbank Sport Nets for $41,584.
The school board will meet at 6 p.m. at the central office, 1313 Egmont Street, Brunswick. The meeting will be livestreamed on the school district’s Facebook and YouTube pages.