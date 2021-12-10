The Glynn County Board of Education reviewed an agreement with Coastal Outreach Soccer Thursday that will allow the after-school program to use a field at Risley Annex for soccer activities.
The school board will vote at its meeting Tuesday on whether to approve the memorandum of understanding, or MOU.
COS plans to fix up the field and in return will have primary access to the site after school each day.
No school district activities currently take place on the field after school, said Scott Spence, superintendent of Glynn County Schools.
COS is an after-school soccer and academic enrichment program that serves low-income and underserved families in Glynn County.
“In all reality, these children that will be participating in this program are our students,” Spence said. “So (COS is) coming in, they’re going to fix the place up, use it for the benefit of our students.”
The MOU, if approved, will be reconsidered every five years.
COS players also practice at Howard Coffin and Paulk parks in Brunswick.
Encircling Risley field is a track that was previously used by students at the old Risley Middle School.
“We have a field that we actually used to practice football on, but now there’s no school there,” Spence said. “There’s the Glynn Learning Center, and then Morningstar kids are there.”
COS has several renovation plans for the field, Spence said.
“They’re going to mark it, they’re going to fix it up, they’re going to put irrigation in,” he said. “They’re going to do a lot of things to make that place nicer.”
The school board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will be livestreamed on the school district’s Facebook and YouTube pages.