The Glynn County Board of Education may soon sign a resolution regarding The Well, a homeless day shelter in downtown Brunswick that is located near two public schools.

A draft resolution has been created and will be sent to the full board today, said Eaddy Sams, board chair, during a work session Thursday.

More from this section

Ritz Theater to host art teacher exhibit this Friday

Ritz Theater to host art teacher exhibit this Friday

The walls of the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick are presently adorned with the work of recently retired Brunswick High School art teacher Tamara Daughtry, but they’ll be covered with art by other Glynn County art teachers when the Ritz Theater opens for First Friday this week.

Recommended for you