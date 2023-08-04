The Glynn County Board of Education may soon sign a resolution regarding The Well, a homeless day shelter in downtown Brunswick that is located near two public schools.
A draft resolution has been created and will be sent to the full board today, said Eaddy Sams, board chair, during a work session Thursday.
The Well reopened two weeks ago to resume offering its full slate of services to the homeless. New guidelines are in place that are meant to improve safety at The Well and surrounding downtown Brunswick.
School board member Hank Yeargan said he hopes the resolution will have strong language regarding the safety of citizens in the area, especially at schools.
“We’ve got two schools within a couple blocks of The Well itself,” he said. “I personally have had a knife pulled on me by someone who was attending The Well before it shut down. Personally, I would like for it to have not reopened, but my main thing is the safety aspect of The Well and how they’re going to enforce that through the city of Brunswick and also Glynn County.”
In other business, the board had a preliminary discussion about how to handle this year’s millage rate.
The school district saw an 11.77% increase this year in the tax digest. To maintain the 15.650 millage rate the board approved last year, the rollback rate is 14.677.
If the millage rate remains the same, the school district will see an increase in its budget of a little more than $3 million. The board would need to advertise a 6.63% tax increase.
If the board decreased its rate by .25 mils, the district would see a budget increase of nearly $1.6 million and will advertise a 4.93% tax increase.
Board member Mike Hulsey said he’d like to consider a quarter-mil decrease.
Yeargan asked if the district has plans for how to fund the numerous curricula, personnel and other initiatives paid for in recent years by federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Those conversations are going on now, said Scott Spence, superintendent.
“Hopefully when we get to November we’ll know what we want to keep,” he said. “It’s going to be based on if we have the money.”
Spence said he’d feel comfortable with a quarter-mil reduction.
The school board will approve its tentative millage rate at its meeting Tuesday. Public hearings will take place at noon and 6 p.m. Aug. 17 and at noon on Aug. 24, when the board will vote to approve the final millage rate.