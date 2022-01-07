The Glynn County Board of Education may vote at its Tuesday meeting to change mask protocols in schools.
Their decision will in part be based on the latest reporting of COVID-19 data for students and staff. Those numbers will be released this afternoon.
The school district’s current protocol framework requires all staff and students to wear masks in school buildings if a school is in the “yellow” level of operations.
Superintendent Scott Spence warned the school board during a work session Thursday that the district may reach a 1% positivity rate when the week’s final numbers come in today. The district’s current practice is to announce on Friday afternoon each week what levels of operations schools will be under the following week.
Students returned to class Wednesday, and COVID-19 cases in Glynn County have recently been on the rise due to the spread of the more contagious — but frequently more mild — omicron variant of the virus.
“If we’re above 1% (Friday) school system-wide, our procedure says we’re going to wear masks, and I’m prepared to carry that out unless you guys tell me differently here tonight,” Spence said.
Several school board members have continuously voiced a desire to see mask requirements relaxed in schools and have questioned the effectiveness of a mask mandate for students and teachers.
School board member Mike Hulsey repeated some of his concerns during the work session and said he would be in favor of seeing the mask requirement in the yellow operations level lifted.
“If we go to 1% (Friday), do I think we mandate masks? No,” Hulsey said. “I don’t think we do … I don’t think you mandate them either way. I think you keep your child home if (they’re) sick.”
School board members Hank Yeargan and Audrey Gibbons said they would like to see the district stick to its established procedures.
“I think the community knows that we back the plan and when the numbers do go up or go down we follow that plan,” Yeargan said.
In other business, the school board heard an update on the PBIS program, the Golden Isles College and Career Academy, construction status at several facilities and an athletic field artificial turf grass contract, which will be voted on Tuesday.
Administrators also informed the board of their decision to continue collecting information about a proposed Hanover Research contract that would support a third-party review of the district’s curriculum and other programs.
The school board tabled a vote in December on that contract after sharing worries that the $87,5000 annual fee for the three-year contract was too steep. The district intends to use federal CARES Act pandemic funding to pay for the contract, if approved.
The board also voted to elect its 2022 chairman and vice chairman. Jerry Mancil will serve as chairman this year, replacing Marcus Edgy, and Eaddy Sams will continue to serve as vice chairman.
The school board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday. It will be streamed on the district’s Facebook and YouTube pages.