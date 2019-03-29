The Glynn County Board of Education intends to move forward with plans to gate off a portion of Glynn Academy’s campus by approving agreements with the City of Brunswick at the next school board meeting.
The school board discussed two “memorandums of understanding,” or MOUs, with the city at its work session Thursday afternoon.
The first MOU states that the city permits the school board to install gates on Mansfield Street from Albany Street westward to Egmont Street. The school board plans to do so in order to close the campus to oncoming traffic during school hours and after-school events and to better secure the campus from unauthorized visitors.
The city approved the agreement at its meeting March 20.
“Now it’s our turn to ratify, with the board’s decision on that,” said Virgil Cole, superintendent of Glynn County Schools. “As you saw today, we had a situation where several police officers went through the middle of our campus on the way to a pretty serious call. Even with that said, it was extremely bad timing and very dangerous for our students.”
The city will maintain ownership of the street and the right-of-way, according to the MOU. The school board will pay for the cost of constructing the gates and will control when the gates are opened and closed.
The second MOU allows for the school board to transfer to the city a portion of the now-closed part of Carpenter Street north of George Street and a portion of Wright Square.
Wright Square is one of the original squares from the city’s earliest development during the British colonial period, according to the MOU, and the city plans to renovate and beautify the square. The plans for renovation include routing traffic around the square, like traffic is routed around Hanover Square.
The currently-closed portion of Carpenter Street will be transferred to the city, as well as the north end of Wright Square.
The school system will gain parking spots out of the trade. The school board will vote on whether to approve both MOUs at its next meeting on April 9.