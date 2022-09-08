The Glynn County Board of Education will hear details about how many staff were hired for the new school year and what staff vacancies remain during its work session today.
The Glynn County Board of Education will hear details about how many staff were hired for the new school year and what staff vacancies remain during its work session today.
Two employees died during the 2021-2022 school year.
The year also ended with 93 resignations, 25 retirements and two non-renewals, according to a report posted on the school board’s website.
As of Aug. 19, there were 17 total vacancies. Those include 5.5 vacancies in special education and 5.5 in elementary education.
The school board will also receive an employee education program update regarding the new teacher pipeline initiative.
The goal of the program is to grow a high-quality, highly diverse pool of teachers in Glynn County Schools. It offers an opportunity for currently employed paraprofessionals and other staff to earn a teaching degree and certification at College of Coastal Georgia while continuing to be employed with the school system.
So far, there have been 56 applicants and 15 chosen for the program. Eleven people are scheduled for classes this fall.
The school board officially began a partnership with the college in June to create a new program through which the school district provides funding for the cost of attendance and the college waives certain fees, provides a book scholarship and schedules classes that fit into the district staff’s work schedule.
“This is an opportunity for our paraprofessionals to attend the College of Coastal Georgia to work toward a teaching degree,” said Michele Seals, executive director of human resources for Glynn County Schools, at the time. “… It will help our pipeline to becoming teachers, and we really need this.”
The school board will also hear reports on retention stipends, homeless issues near Glynn Academy, facilities work, transportation, the fiscal year 2023 budget for CTAE programming, a board meeting public participation policy update and several needed purchases.
The school board’s work session will begin at 5 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the school district’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
