The Glynn County Board of Education will vote Tuesday on whether to approve a stipend opportunity for priority substitutes.
The goal of the stipend would be to incentivize substitute participation.
“With COVID-19, it’s been a challenge to keep all of our classrooms covered with substitutes when people are out, for a myriad of reasons,” said Michele Seals, employment staffing manager for Glynn County Schools, during a school board work session Feb. 4. “But we felt like one way we could definitely recognize those substitutes who are coming on a regular basis — and we have quite a few come on a regular basis — is to provide them with some type of stipend at the end of each semester, of about $250.”
Substitutes who work 50 percent or more of a semester would earn the stipend.
Superintendent Scott Spence said the school system received emails from substitutes asking why they were not included in the districtwide stipend distribution last month for full-time and part-time staff.
“This is our way of rewarding those substitutes we consider priority substitutes who come more often,” he said. “And it’s about 24 (substitutes) that worked more than 50 percent of the time last semester.”
School board member Jerry Mancil asked about the qualification requirements the district has in place for substitutes.
Seals explained that an orientation, which lasts several hours, is mandatory. During this time, they receive training. If a person has never worked in a school setting, they are required to participate in at least four hours of observation in a classroom.
All substitutes must also pass a background check. A high school diploma is the minimum education requirement, but those with college degrees and education certificates are paid more.
The stipend program would continue after the pandemic ends, Spence said.
“It rewards those substitutes who show up more,” he said. “As a former principal, there were about two or three at my schools that you just knew if you called they were coming. That’s the people we’re talking about.”
The school board meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday and can be watched online on the district’s YouTube page.