The Glynn County Board of Education is set to vote Tuesday on whether to dedicate Glynn Academy’s gymnasium floor to former coach and educator Theresa Adams.
Adams began teaching at Glynn Academy in the early 1960s and retired in 2011. As a longtime coach and educator, she served as a mentor to countless students and contributed to numerous achievements at the school.
She coached several sports during a 36-year tenure at Glynn Academy and led the Lady Terrors basketball team to 637 wins.
“This is something that’s kind of been on my mind for a while,” said Steve Waters, athletic director for Glynn County Schools, during the school board’s work session Thursday. “I’ve had a group from the community come in and visit with me about this … I think it’s time.”
Adams has been a staple in the community for decades, he said, and her list of accomplishments at the school stretches a long way.
“Six hundred and thirty-seven wins. I can keep going on and on and on,” Waters said. “Couple final fours. Eleven region track titles. Twenty-four region championships in cross country. She coached cheerleading. She even coached tennis. She did everything she was asked to do in this community.”
Her most important legacy, though, is her mentorship to GA students, Waters said.
“Her teaching, her coaching career speaks for itself,” he said.
The gym dedication would be covered through fundraising, Waters said, and he predicted there will be plenty of community members and former players who are willing to support this effort.
“Forty-plus years of service, and she still comes to games and she still goes everywhere and she’s still helping girls in our community even though she’s been retired for 10 years,” he said.
In other business, the school board will vote on a change order to increase the contingency fund for renovation work at Golden Isles Elementary. Contractors have run into unexpected additional work in the school’s kitchen, said John Tuten, architect for Glynn County Schools.
All plumbing under the floors in that part of the school needs to be replaced. New installations are also needed, along with additional electrical work.
“The kitchen was kind of a mess, and the original budget didn’t foresee this expensive kitchen work,” Tuten said.
The school board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be live-streamed on the school district’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
The school board will also consider:
• Renewal of licenses for Infinite Campus, the district’s student information system.
• An amendment to the strategic waiver contract with the state.
• Purchase of vehicles for the special education department.
• An e-rate proposal to upgrade the district network’s switches.
• A refresh of the Eureka Math Squared curriculum for grades 6-8.
• Cafeteria seating replacement at Goodyear Elementary.
• Portable bleacher purchase for the Glynn Academy auxiliary gym.
• Purchase of the Naviance program for student career planning.