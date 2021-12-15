The Glynn County Board of Education decided Tuesday to table a vote on whether to approve a contract for Hanover Research to complete a third-party review of the district’s curriculum and other programs.
School district leaders requested the board approve a three-year contract with annual fee of $87,500, which could be paid for with federal CARES Act funding designated for learning loss in schools. The contract also includes an option at the end of each year to opt out.
School board members questioned the need to spend funding on a service that school staff could potentially handle in-house.
School board vice chair Eaddy Sams said it’s a lot of money to spend on something that could be done internally.
“Unfortunately I’m not inclined to have a consulting group come in and do something that feel like we’ve got people in our system that can evaluate that,” she said. “I know we’re not able to do comparisons on all measures, but I feel like the teachers have a good idea whether their curriculum is effective in the classrooms and I think the data shows that somewhat.”
District staff say this would be an unbiased look at the district’s programs, which would inform decisions down the road about what programs to keep or cut.
School board member Mike Hulsey asked if this request would be made if the CARES Act funding weren’t available to pay for it.
“It’s a good question,” said Valerie Whitehead, the school system’s executive director of strategy and innovation.
“I will say that they have come up in convos in the past, and we kind of shot it down at that point because of funding.”
But, she added, programs that would be reviewed have now been in place longer, and therefore more data is available to examine and make more informed recommendations.
Scott Spence, superintendent, said he would not be bringing this request to the board if federal funding weren’t available to cover it.
In other business, the school board also approved an athletic uniform and equipment contract with Baker Sporting Goods
The school district’s athletic department puts out a bid every five years for athletic apparel, uniform and equipment.
The department has had disappointments during their previous five-year contract with BSM Sports, said Steve Waters, athletic director.
The contract change will include a switch from Nike to Under Armour products.
The school board also approved easements at St. Simons Elementary and C.B. Greer Elementary, the surplus of a chiller unit, a guaranteed maximum price of $984,000 for kitchen renovation work at Golden Isles Elementary and an agreement with Coastal Outreach Soccer to give the after-school program priority access outside of school hours to a field at Risley Annex.
During a presentation at the start of the meeting, the board also heard from three local students who are in the running as semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship.
Those students are Liam Nunn at Brunswick High School, and Nolan Hartley and James Mallette at Glynn Academy.