The Glynn County Board of Education voted Tuesday to set a deadline of June 15 for the board to have decided whether to approve an intergovernmental agreement with College of Coastal Georgia that will map the way for the construction of a performing arts center.
Plans have been in the works for years for the school system and college to partner in the construction and operation of a performing arts center that would be funded partly by ESPLOST money and built and operated on the college’s Brunswick campus.
The school board has yet to receive an official intergovernmental agreement for the project, the approval of which is an important next step in a project approved by voters in 2015.
The school board also voted 5-2 on a personnel report discussed last week during an executive session that followed the monthly work session.
School board members Mike Hulsey and Eaddy Sams voted against the report.
Hulsey said the report included the recommendation to rehire a former school system staff member who he claimed acted unprofessionally during their previous employment with the school system.
Hulsey, reading from a prepared statement, expressed concern about the rehiring decision, which he said served as evidence of a culture of cronyism he feels exists in the school system.
“While reviewing the report, I was shocked to see one name in particular on the list of rehires for our system, especially after administration officials vowed the person would never work in the system again after all the issues we experienced,” Hulsey said. “This former employee left our system a few years ago, immediately after his principal finished paying thousands of dollars for him to get his certification, a practice I’m sure we haven’t extended to any of our other hardworking employees trying to achieve their certificate.”
The person, Hulsey said, used tobacco in front of students and used school facilities to offer a private athletic program for which he charged money.
“This person used booster club funds that were raised in a school’s name to supplement his income by purchasing gas, groceries, making unexplained cash withdrawals and even purchasing alcohol from from the 19th Hole on St. Simons,” Hulsey said. “In addition, he left a booster club with $7,000 in unpaid invoices after he resigned his position via text message to school officials.”
Hulsey said he feels the public deserves to know “who and what they are paying for.”
“I’m deeply disappointed that these issues that I’ve raised over the years have fallen on deaf ears,” he said. “I’ve tried my hardest to bring these issues to administration and my fellow board members, but we seem content to be a rubber stamp.”
The school board voted unanimously at the end of the meeting for the construction of new fencing at St. Simons Elementary.