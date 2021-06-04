The Glynn County Board of Education reviewed year-end COVID-19 numbers Thursday during the first work session since classes ended in May.
Valerie Whitehead, the school system’s executive director of strategy and innovation, gave final tallies on the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported to the district by students and staff as well as absence and quarantine numbers for the year. Glynn County Schools provided in-person instruction the entire school year with a virtual school option for students.
Around 3.6%, or 462 students, reported a positive COVID-19 case. A little more than 9% of staff, or 177 members, reported positive cases.
About 19% of students experienced quarantine at least once this school year, Whitehead said.
“Looking at daily absences for the school year and then looking to see what percentage of those absences were related to COVID, 21% of our absences this school year were COVID related,” she said. “That just gives you an idea of the impact that it’s had for students attending face-to-face.”
Superintendent Scott Spence commended Whitehead for the role she played throughout the school year and during the months of preparation and planning in 2020 even before the first day of class. Whitehead oversaw the district’s virus reporting and quarantining processes, served as the liaison with the local public health department and played a key leadership role in much of the district’s adaptation to the pandemic.
“I want to say congratulations to Dr. Whitehead. She has certainly done this job admirably,” Spence said. “I don’t think folks realize that there were people that were upset that we were quarantining, and there were people thinking we weren’t quarantining enough, and she caught the brunt of that every day. And she came in, did her job and on top of her job handled the COVID. So thank you very much, and a job well done.”
In other business, Spence discussed the district’s plans for rezoning in response to the construction of the new Altama Elementary, which is set to be open next school year. The changes aim to ensure that C.B. Greer Elementary remains a Title I school with access to certain federal funding.
Several neighborhoods will be affected.
In Waverly Pines, 42 students now zoned for Greer Elementary will attend Altama Elementary. In Fairway Oaks, 69 students zoned for Greer will attend Altama. Six Golden Isles Elementary students living in the Kendall will be reassigned to Altama.
In Beverly Shores, 140 students will attend the new Altama via bus. In Druid Oaks, Greyfield Drive and Powers Landing, 31 students now zoned for Altama will attend Greer, and 26 students living in Belle Point will be assigned from Altama to Greer.
Parents can choose to keep their students at their current school but will have to provide transportation. Other out-of-zone requests must go through the intra-district transfer process.
“A lot of Belle Point already goes to Greer out of zone,” Spence said. “We’ll just bring a bus in there and pick those kids up. If the parents, say, in Belle Point that go to Altama now want to remain at Altama, they can stay at Altama until they leave that school.”