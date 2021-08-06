The Glynn County Board of Education reviewed Thursday the number of students who will be attending school virtually at the start of the new year.
The school board also briefly discussed COVID-19 plans during its work session, and board member John Madala continued his push for an initial mask mandate at all schools in the district for at least the first two weeks of school.
Children can spread the virus, even if they aren’t showing symptoms, he said.
“They’re still delivering the bug to other people,” said Madala, who works for Southeast Georgia Health System in the emergency department and who has seen firsthand the toll that rising cases of COVID-19, most of which are caused by the more infectious Delta variant, has had on local hospitals.
“We are at 72 at the hospital, in-patients,” he said. “Our highest was 98. We are significantly higher than we have been.”
Wearing masks is an important protective step to take right now, he said.
“I know it’s very unpopular, and it’s hard to make that decision. I get it,” Madala said. “But I’m telling you from the front lines, the ECC is way overwhelmed already. ICUs are overflowing.”
He said he hopes to bring medical professionals to the school board’s Tuesday meeting to reiterate this message.
“What I can tell you for a fact is that we’re overly inundated with COVID again,” he said. “The numbers are not going down. The numbers are going up.”
The new school year begins Tuesday, and masks in Glynn County Schools are currently not required but are recommended based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Beginning the school year virtually will be 135 students in sixth through 12th grades. The school district opened an application for virtual learning for middle and high school students in June and received a total of 311 applications, said Senetra Haywood, director of student services for Glynn County Schools.
“We had a number of parents who called that submitted apps who have since rescinded those applications, as they felt it would be best for their children to participate in instruction face to face,” Haywood said.
The district will not offer a virtual learning option for elementary school students at the start of the year.
“We found that that just was not the best way to meet the needs of our younger learners,” said Tere Miller, assistant superintendent. “With young children especially, you’re trying not only to meet the academic needs but also the social and the emotional needs of those young learners, and that’s basically impossible to do through a computer.”
The CDC and Department of Public Health are promoting face-to-face learning for all students, Miller said.
“That’s what we hope to do at the elementary level with our levels of protection in place as far as hand washing, social distancing at all times when possible,” she said. “Face masks are certainly recommended to students, so we hope to have all of our elementary-aged kids back to school face to face this year.”