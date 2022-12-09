The Glynn County Board of Education will vote Tuesday on school calendars for the next two academic years.
The school board reviewed during its work session Thursday the proposed calendars for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years. Both years will have 178 school days for students and 190 contract days for teachers.
The calendars are created using feedback from numerous stakeholders, said Valerie Whitehead, chief of school improvement for Glynn County Schools.
“I was recently about to meet with a committee that was representative of various stakeholder groups including community and business but primarily focused on having teachers and school level staff there,” she said. “We had parents that participated strongly this time.”
The next school year will begin on Aug. 8, 2023, and end May 23, 2024, if the calendar is approved.
In other business, the school board also looked over a memorandum of understanding they will vote on Tuesday that will extend a long-standing partnership with the Glynn County Board of Commissioners.
The school board gives the county a portion of its extensive fiber backbone that connect all schools in the county. In exchange, the county allows the school district to use space on a county radio tower to run the radio system that connects school police, bus drivers and other staff.
The MOU, if approved, will be extended for 10 years.