Federal funding provided to schools throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been used in a wide variety of ways by Glynn County’s public school district.
The Glynn County Board of Education reviewed a breakdown of the budget summaries for three allotments of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding received since the pandemic began in March 2020 during its monthly work session Thursday.
The first allocation of $3.4 million went mostly toward salaries and benefits, said Andrea Preston, assistant superintendent of finances for Glynn County Schools.
The second allocation of $14.3 million was used for many purposes. It covered pay for substitutes and on-demand tutoring services for at-risk students.
The funding was also used to purchase supplemental literacy materials, cleaning supplies and buses. A large portion went to technology purchases, including headsets for testing, Chromebooks and Promethean boards, which will soon be installed in every classroom in the district, Preston said.
The third and final allocation of $32.2 million came with a few extra strings attached.
“They allocated the first 65%, and then the state had to apply for the balance to the feds and if they got approved then we got the balance of the $32 (million),” she said. “And we did, but the stipulation for CARES Act 3 was you had to use 20% of that money on learning loss.”
The district ended up spending far more to address learning loss than required, Preston said, directing about $19.2 million toward that purpose.
“Obviously our main focus is the students and getting them caught up,” she said.
Numerous new positions were added, including two paraprofessionals at every school, part-time resource teachers, two social workers, two psychologists, an IT staff member and a new nurse at FACES preschool.
Those positions will be covered only by CARES Act money for three years, when the funding option expires.
The final portion of CARES Act funding was allocated for professional learning. Schools were given money to put toward site-specific improvement plans.