The Glynn County Board of Education received an update Thursday on the COVID-19 protocols that will be in place during the new school year.
The list of required procedures presented to the board was shorter and less complicated than the one they heard last summer ahead of the 2020-21 school year, when the pandemic created many uncertainties for district leaders and staff.
This year, as of now, the plan is for much to return to normal. Masks will not be required on school campuses, although federal orders mandate that masks be worn on public transportation, which means students taking the bus to or from school and drivers will have to wear masks during that time.
In Georgia, the governor’s executive orders related to a public health emergency expired July 1, said Valerie Whitehead, the school system’s executive director of strategy and innovation.
“We followed the guidance specified for schools that were laid out in those executive orders, as well as the DPH guidance that was empowered by those orders,” she said. “We’ll continue to monitor and see where we are with any new or emerging requirements, and, of course, our schools have learned just some best practices that they’ll keep in place regardless of pandemic status for cleaning and things along those lines.”
Other requirements this school year will include a 10-day isolation for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19.
Masks will be allowed in schools for those who wish to wear them, Whitehead said.
The school board also heard an update on the status of the new Altama Elementary School, which is set to open for the start of the school year in August.
The district plans to move classroom materials into the new facility July 19, said Mike Blackerby, executive director of operations for the district.
All the furniture has been set up in the classrooms, he said. Some work remains, though, before the new school is finished.
“The front of the building is where the work is concentrated now,” Blackerby said. “The cafeteria and dining area, that’s about 90 percent complete. We have to tie up loose ends on it in the coming weeks, and right now we’re concentrating on getting the fire alarm and intercom and all that set up so we can make sure we get a certificate of occupancy.”
Work will continue until and past the day that students return for the new school year, he said.
“Right now we’ve put work on the gym on hold essentially until we get the rest of the building complete,” Blackerby said. “We’re using it to store materials and other things, so when we do move into the building we may not have the gym accessible at that time.”
Tropical Storm Elsa did not set back progress on site, he said.