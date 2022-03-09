The Glynn County Board of Education on Tuesday joined others in the community in calling for state funding to expand Coastal Pines Technical College’s Brunswick campus.
The board passed a resolution at its monthly meeting that made clear its support for the technical college’s request that state funds be designated for a campus expansion.
Scott Spence, superintendent of Glynn County Schools, said local Chamber of Commerce President Ralph Staffins will present the resolution today to state leaders at the Capitol.
“We’re trying to work closely with the technical college, and I think this is just another step in strengthening that relationship,” Spence said.
In other business, the school board unanimously approved the $6,000 purchase of gaming technology that will create new esports and educational opportunities at Brunswick High and Glynn Academy.
“There’s so many advantages to participating in esports, and it’s not just playing video games,” said Tracolya Green, assistant superintendent. “It’s a team effort. Students obviously learn collaboration, but they’re immersed in the technology.”
High-functioning devices like these will open up opportunities that match the 21st century interests of today’s students, she said.
“Students will have an opportunity if we do this right to develop games through game design theory,” Green said.
Programming education will also be enhanced, she said, which is a valuable skill for students entering the modern workforce.
“We need to provide electives that give them the opportunity to explore those skills,” Green said. “We cannot do it if we don’t open up to purchasing advanced technology.”
School board member John Madala said he’s on board with any opportunity to get more students involved in extracurriculars.
“Ninety-eight percent of kids graduate who are involved in anything,” he said. “So when we have an extracurricular we can involve them in, I’m all for it.”
School board member Hank Yeargan, who had several questions about the purchase during last week’s board meeting, said he’s “come a full 180.”
“I didn’t know what these games and this technology means to kids, but after talking to you a little bit more and talking with Dr. Spence and other educators throughout the system, this is what these kids are most interested in,” he said.
The school board also approved:
• Two agreements that will allow the district to support literacy efforts in the community through L4GA grant funds.
• Surplus of school buses.
• A change order of just over $18,000 to cover additional costs on the construction of the new Altama Elementary.