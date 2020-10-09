Several school system leaders expressed cautious optimism Thursday about the low number of COVID-19 cases being reported in local schools.
The Glynn County Board of Education received an update during a work session on the number of students and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have had to isolate or quarantine because of symptoms or exposure.
“Trust me when I tell you — we’re doing everything that we can possibly do to keep kids in school, but we’re trying to follow the law and trying to follow the rules the best that we possibly can,” said superintendent Scott Spence. “I know it’s frustrating, but we’re doing much better. Our community as a whole is doing much better, and I tend to think that because we’re doing so well in the school system, our community’s also doing well.”
At the end of last week, three students and one staff member had tested positive for COVID-19. Three students and four staff members were in quarantine due to direct exposure at school.
The week before, no positive tests or direct exposures were reported.
As of Thursday, three staff members have reported positive virus test results this week, and 28 students were identified for quarantine due to direct exposure at school.
School board member John Madala said he expected higher numbers at this point in the school year.
“I think the students are more comfortable. The teachers I talk to are more comfortable,” Madala said. “We get information daily. I can’t see us doing anything more than what we’re doing right now for us and the community and the kids that we serve. I think we’re doing an excellent job, in my opinion.”
As of Thursday, teachers had been back to work for 47 days, and students had been in class 35 days, Spence said. Twenty percent of the school year has been completed.
Many in the community had voiced concerns when schools announced plans to reopen with in-person and virtual learning options, he recalled. People were worried the district would not remain open this long.
“All I heard was, ‘Y’all are going to be shut down by Labor Day,’” Spence said. “Our teachers have worked very hard to make sure that we’ve gotten to this point … Our teachers deserve the credit, and our students and our parents deserve the credit because they’ve done the hard work.”
The Glynn County Health Department is reporting downward trends in the community transmission rate of COVID-19, said Valerie Whitehead, executive director of strategy and innovation for Glynn County Schools and the school system’s lead contact with the public health department.
A safe reopening of the school system may be a possible contributor to the decreasing rate number, she said.
Over the summer, as school leaders planned for how to begin the academic year, the health department’s community spread maps indicated that Glynn County Schools should operate in the “yellow,” or under the assumption there is minimal to moderate spread of the virus in this community.
Current numbers are nearing the threshold for the “green” level, or low to no spread of the virus, Whitehead said.
“Our 14-day community transmission index when we started school was 442.8,” Whitehead said. “And today we’re at 125.”
In other business, the school board will vote at its meeting Tuesday on a policy change meant to level the playing field for valedictorian and salutatorian candidates in response to a state law change for dual enrollment opportunities.
House Bill 444, which became law July 1, limited the state dual enrollment program’s free offerings to high school juniors and seniors to 30 hours of college courses.
The policy change, if approved, would affect weighted grade point average calculations and limit the potential weight option to approved, state-funded dual enrollment courses — English, math, science, social studies and foreign language.
The change will prevent students from having an advantage if their families have the financial means to pay for college classes that could have improved their GPA.