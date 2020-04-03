The coronavirus outbreak and resulting closure of public schools has affected Glynn County Schools at nearly every level of operation.
School system department heads walked the Glynn County Board of Education members through the ways their departments have had to respond to the impacts during a school board work session Thursday.
“A lot’s changed since we had our last board meeting,” said Glynn County Schools superintendent Virgil Cole. The board met in-person but sat further apart. The meeting was, as usual, streamed online.
The state legislative session ended without passing a budget, so Glynn County Schools officials are not sure how much money will be allocated for local budgets. Andrea Preston, assistant superintendent of finances for Glynn County Schools, said she expects several negative impacts to the budget this year directly related to the challenges presented by the coronavirus health crisis.
Cole said a millage rate increase may be needed.
“We know what may be coming, and I think it’s prudent of us to be mindful of that now, instead of waiting for the bad medicine later,” he said.
It’s possible the state budget will not be passed until June, which would significantly affect school districts’ abilities to make budget plans, Preston said.
The school system is also in its hiring season for new employees. A recruitment fair planned for March 20 was canceled, but a virtual event is planned for mid-April.
Hiring efforts are continuing, through digital platforms and telephone interviews.
School assessments have also been impacted by the cancellation of in-person instruction for the remainder of the academic year, announced Wednesday following an executive order from the governor.
All spring assessments in Georgia have been canceled, said Valerie Whitehead, executive director of strategy and innovation. And questions remain about how future calculations of student progress and achievement will be made.
Sung Hui Lewis, assistant superintendent, explained for the school board what distance learning has looked like so far for teachers, students and parents.
Special consideration must be taken that some students do not have the same home support as others and learning environments at home can be disrupted in numerous ways, she said.
Teachers are working hard, though, Lewis said, to adapt to the needs of their students and support families at this time.
All staff within the school system have come together to tackle this challenge, she said.
“In a time of uncertainty, it has pulled us as a team closer together than ever, and it has really allowed us to tap into everybody’s strengths,” Lewis said.
Some facilities work has been able to advance ahead of schedule with schools closed, said Al Boudreau, executive director of operations.
But he announced that at the end of the day Thursday, contractors for both the Glynn Academy Science Building renovation and new Altama Elementary School construction informed him that their work would be put on hold until the governor’s shelter-in-place order is lifted.
Kemp’s order goes into effect today and is set to run through April 13.