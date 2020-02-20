The Glynn County Board of Education discussed one of the biggest decisions it will make this year Wednesday.
Board members received an update during the special-called meeting on the search for Glynn County Schools’ next superintendent.
Virgil Cole, serving as superintendent since 2017, will not seek a renewal of his contract this summer.
Georgia School Boards Association is facilitating the search for his replacement.
The application period for the job will close March 1.
Samuel King, director of superintendent search services for the association, explained the search process to the board.
The association supports all 180 elected school boards in the state by providing resources, including oversight and facilitation of the search process for superintendents.
State law governs the search process.
The association has conducted more than 300 searches since 1987.
“We represent you in this work,” King told the seven school board members.
King said 11 candidates had completed applications to date, and more than 40 others have begun the process.
The association’s human resources department will rank the responses of applicants based on a rubric and conduct background checks on each. It is scheduled to complete the review by the week of March 16, when it will present all applicants to the school board.
Applicants will be grouped in tiers based on how their responses align with what the school board listed as priorities for the next superintendent.
All applicants will be presented to the school board because the local board is in the driver’s seat when it comes to making decisions about a new superintendent, King said.
The school board will select a limited number of applicants to interview and the association will arrange interviews with favorable candidates.
“This is a confidential process until you announce finalists,” King said.
State law allows the school board to announce one, two or three finalists to the public.
Information about the finalists, including their application responses, will then be made available for public access.
“You notice that this is a public meeting that we’re in now because our discussion now is a transparent one about the process, and that’s a public awareness piece,” King said during the meeting. “Once we enter into the interview cycle, that’s executive session.”
Once the finalists are disclosed, state law requires the school board to wait 14 days before announcing the chosen new superintendent.”
The superintendent’s first day on the job will be July 1 following a transition process.