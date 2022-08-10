The Glynn County Board of Education approved a proposal to decrease its millage rate Tuesday, but property owners may still end up paying more in school taxes this year due to a rise in property value.
The board plans to decrease its current 16.175 millage rate to 15.65. It will be the board’s first millage rate change since 2014.
The board is now legally required to advertise a tax increase, though, before officially adopting the millage rate.
A calculated rollback rate of 14.938 requires the board to advertise a tax increase because the board is not rolling back to that rate.
“The Department of Revenue requires you to do a rollback calculation which basically again looks at the (2021) digest compared to the (2022) digest,” Griner said. “It factors in any inflationary growth, like reassessment growth of your property.”
Property owners may see their taxes increase due to their reassessed property value.
The board will host three public hearings before adopting the new millage rate. They will be at noon and 6 p.m. Aug. 18 and noon Aug. 25, which will be followed by a called board meeting.
Several board members commented that they feel the district owes this relief to taxpayers in Glynn County.
“I can live with the 15.65 but would like to look at it again next year,” said school board member Marcus Edgy, who said he had considered pushing for a full mil reduction. “… I think we owe it to the taxpayer to really help out where we can.”
In other business, the board approved a new dress code policy as well as a sales agreement with V Oaks Farm, owned by Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher and Glynn Academy alumnus.
The school district will sell Wainwright’s company about 18 acres across from Brunswick High School’s old gym at 50 Faith Avenue for $175,000.
The deal includes a promise that Wainwright’s company will build a parking lot for sports activities at Brunswick High.