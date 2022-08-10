The Glynn County Board of Education approved a proposal to decrease its millage rate Tuesday, but property owners may still end up paying more in school taxes this year due to a rise in property value.

The board plans to decrease its current 16.175 millage rate to 15.65. It will be the board’s first millage rate change since 2014.

