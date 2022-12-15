The district office of Glynn County Schools has officially moved across town to 5505 Altama Ave. in Brunswick.
Staff from numerous district departments have been moving into the building — the old Altama Elementary School — over the past few months. The move is mostly complete, and the Glynn County Board of Education will host its first meeting at the new site in January.
The move addresses several district needs, said Scott Spence, superintendent.
The former district office at 1313 Egmont St., adjacent to the Glynn Academy campus, could not house the entire administration staff, some of whom had offices in Risley Annex and the Golden Isles College and Career Academy.
The four wings of the new office building has ample space for the nearly 50 employees based there, including human resources, professional learning, business, special education, central registration, instruction and nutrition staff.
The dispatch center for school resource officers is also at the new office building.
“We wanted everybody under one roof,” Spence said.
Department directors have been given some flexibility to design the layout of their staff’s office spaces. Three wings are currently occupied, and renovations will take place wing by wing over the next year or two.
The move began in August and has progressed one department at a time.
The special education and professional learning departments moved into the space first, vacating offices in Risley Annex to make space for the new Horizons Academy.
The new Altama Elementary School opened at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
Moving into a former school building has several benefits and some quirks.
There’s plenty of space and parking, and the old Altama location is centrally located in the community. The former kitchen will now be used as an experimental kitchen for the nutrition department.
Large areas, like the former cafeteria, can be used for professional learning for large groups or for other meetings.
Lingering oddities or needs, though, that will be addressed included the child-sized bathrooms on every hall, the addition of wireless devices to accommodate the larger number of people using electronics and, in the technology department’s office in the old gym, two basketball nets.
Around 100 additional parking spaces will be available close to the Glynn Academy campus after the old administration building is torn down and the space is revamped.
“It’s right next to the campus, whereas we’ve had people parking all the way down the street,” Spence said. “We’ve got people parking actually on Gloucester so this will be a lot better.”
The Glynn County Board of Education will hold its first meeting at the new administrative complex, a work session, on Jan. 5, 2023.
The new meeting room is much larger than the previous one and is located in the former media center.
The district’s central registration office, previously located at Risley Annex, is an important entry point for new families in Glynn County and parents of first-time students who enroll with central registration rather than going directly to a school to begin the process.
Artwork hangs in the new central registration office. It was created by new students at a table in the office while their parents or caregivers completed enrollment papers.
Renovations for each wing of the building include a new roof, fresh paint and carpeting and air conditioner updates. The renovations will not be paid for with ESPLOST funding. They will be covered through the general fund and the planned sale of the 18 acres behind the school.