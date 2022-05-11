The Glynn County Board of Education voted Tuesday to approve the placement of a tentative fiscal year 2023 consolidated budget in the community’s legal organ before the budget is adopted June 7.
The tentative budget will be printed in The Brunswick News before May 24, said Andrea Preston, part-time interim chief financial officer.
State law requires the consolidated budget to be advertised two weeks prior to adoption.
One potential change that could be made before the budget is advertised will be to the state-allotted funds for QBE, or the Quality Basic Education weighted funded formula that sets out the provisions for educational funding for grades K-12.
“I still haven’t gotten it as of today so I would like approval to put this ad in the paper but if the initial allotment comes in before I put it in the paper, I’d like to adjust that number to the actual allotment,” Preston told the school board during its monthly meeting.
Preston currently estimates that the state funds will be $58,898,600. She said that is a conservative estimate that could ultimately increase.
The next public input opportunity for the fiscal year 2023 budget will be before the 5 p.m. work session on June 2.
In other business, the school board also voted to approve:
• A $200,000 change order to complete work at Glynn Academy’s gymnasium.
• Renewal of the district’s contract with Coca Cola.
• Purchase of auxiliary gym weight room equipment for Glynn Academy.
• Meal prices and food purchases for next school year.
• Surplus of flat panel displays.
• Security camera maintenance and support.
• A Corwin contract for professional learning.