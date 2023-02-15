The Glynn County Board of Education voted Tuesday to approve funding for numerous renovation projects.
The school board approved a construction management recommendation for renovations at the new district office building, lthe former Altama Elementary School site. R.H. Tyson will oversee the work for $809,000.
The board also approved a construction management recommendation for renovation work at Satilla Marsh Elementary. Pope Construction will oversee the work for $1.02 million.
“This project will include a kitchen expansion, which will expand the footprint of the building, as well as eight classrooms,” said Mike Blackerby, executive director of operations for Glynn County Schools, during a board work session last week.
This project will be paid for with ESPLOST IV and state funding.
In other business, the board approved a guaranteed maximum price of $1.4 million for a kitchen renovation at Oglethorpe Point Elementary School. The work will be done by Lavender and Associates construction company.
“This project will fully renovate the kitchen,” Blackerby said. “We’ve already got the kitchen equipment, but it will expand the size and the capability of what they’re trying to do. We’re actually moving some of the walls around and we’re creating a separate dining room that the teachers can have adjacent to the dining area.”
Lavender and Associates will oversee the same kind of work at Needwood Middle School. The board approved a guaranteed maximum price of $1.23 million for that project.
These are ESPLOST IV funded projects.
The board also approved spending $1.88 million in ESPLOST III funds for a gym renovation at Glynn Academy that will be done by R.H. Tyson Construction in conjunction with the auxiliary gym addition.
“We’re renovating the main gym, the restrooms in the lobby area, the shower areas, the locker rooms, and also adding air conditioning to the locker rooms,” Blackerby said.
• A refresh on computers at numerous school sites this summer.
• An RFP for $49,125 annual fee for BFC Solutions to change the district’s air filters.
• A $200,000 allowance for the first phase of demolition at the new school board office site.
• A GMP of $631,000 for floor repair work at Risley Annex.