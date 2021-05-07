Members of the Glynn County Board of Education plan to discuss the possibility of removing the mask mandate in school buildings for the remaining days of the school year when it meets next week.
The board engaged in a conversation at its work session Thursday about considering removing the mandate that has been in place during the school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board member Eaddy Sams pointed out that case numbers in schools are low right now. There were four total COVID-19 cases among students last week, and five so far this week.
She said it may be a good idea to offer at least some students more normalcy for the final couple of weeks of the school year, especially among those taking end-of-year tests.
“At some point we’ve got to cut the cord,” Sams said. “When I said that I was in favor of it initially, I said I don’t want it to be something where we slap the mask on every time the flu rate increases or something like that. This was a very unusual situation, and I feel like we’ve come to the point where the benefit of the mask might not outweigh the side effects of the mask for some people.”
She asked for the opinions of other board members.
Board member Hank Yeargan said he’d been in favor of finishing out this school year with the current mask protocol.
“We’ve made it this far. The numbers are staying low,” he said. “And the folks will be traveling for the summer. Personally, I don’t think that we’ll have an outbreak in schools between now and the end of the school year, but I don’t want to take the chance for those parents who want to go on vacation this summer.”
Board member John Madala said he also would not be in favor of removing the mandate for the current school year, which ends May 27.
Marcus Edgy, chairman of the board, said he’s open to continuing the discussion and suggested talking more at the next planned meeting, which will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Superintendent Scott Spence has throughout the school year determined on a month-by-month basis whether to make changes to the district mask mandate. He loosened the rule for the first time in April, when he announced that students could remove their masks while outdoors on campus.
He said Thursday he is considering removing the mask mandate in school buildings the day students begin the summer break. It would impact summer school and other programs for the remainder of May, June and July.
Board member Mike Hulsey said he feels it’s a decision that should fall to the superintendent.
“Now, do I feel like we could also take a vote as a board and override that? Sure,” Hulsey said. “But I think that ultimately it’s an administrative kind of decision.”
The discussion ended with a consensus to revisit the issue Tuesday.
“I think it would be good for the superintendent to hear what we think and make our recommendation like we did in the very beginning, where he can make his decision based on what he feels like we as a community, because that’s who we represent, would like to see,” Madala said.
In other business, the board reviewed a draft of the 2022-2023 school year calendar, which is posted on the district’s website.
A focus group that included teachers, parents, district administrators and community members met to discuss the proposed calendar, said Valerie Whitehead, the school system’s executive director of strategy and innovation.
“It’s similar to what we’re going to have in place for next year, with one change being to start employees on contract the first day of August,” she said. “A lot of times that has been shown as like a new teacher orientation. To start all teachers on contract that day allows new employees to gain benefits a month sooner than they would be able to have coverage for their benefits.”
The calendar includes a short fall break and pushes the spring break back a week so that it follows Easter Sunday.