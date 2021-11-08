Members of the Glynn County Board of Education are calling for more consistent and effective enforcement of codes of conduct in local public schools.
The school board reviewed at a work session last week some of the most recent data on districtwide discipline infractions compared to similar periods in previous school years.
The data covered Aug. 1 to Nov. 1 of school years dating back to the 2017-2018 academic year.
The COVID-19 pandemic’s disruption on some school years has impacted the data. But several school board members said they felt there’s more at play in the data they reviewed, including inadequate enforcement of rules at school sites and lack of or poorly administered consequences to infractions.
There has been a sharp drop in the number of discipline infractions. From Aug. 1 to Nov. 1 this school year, the district reported 905 total issues, not including any related to attendance. In the 2017-2018 school year, during the same period, 2,193 incidents were reported. And the following year, 3,098 incidents were recorded.
Superintendent Scott Spence said there are numerous possible reasons for this decline. One, he said, is a recognition in all schools that students have gone through traumatic experiences throughout the pandemic, including widespread loss of loved ones to death.
“At the beginning of last year, we talked about compassion over compliance,” Spence said.
School staff are taking students’ suffering into account, said Senetra Haywood, director of student services for Glynn County Schools.
“I do believe that our staff is definitely taking a lot of that into consideration and trying to be more proactive in their approaches to dealing with discipline issues,” she said.
School board member Hank Yeargan said he’s heard from parents and teachers that when students are written up, they are seeing no consequences.
That impacts other students too, he said, who may then be more likely to act out when they see that nothing happened to their peer.
“That’s what I’ve been hearing more and more about,” Yeargan said. “I feel like we just have to be more consistent, and if you get written up there’s got to be consequences.”
The results of a recent survey that Spence sent out to all staff in the district indicated that teachers are seeing more behavioral issues, even while the districtwide data presented to the board shows a drop.
School board member Mike Hulsey said he feels the data is inaccurate and needs to be improved, even if that has a negative impact on the school district or its image. If the data is accurate, he said, the problems can be better addressed.
“My personal opinion is that, without saying we’re cooking the books, we’re cooking the books,” he said. “That’s what that number says to me.”
Spence said he has plans to address issues at specific schools and to make other improvements across the district.
School board member John Madala asked for an action plan.