School board begins to review superintendent applicants
The Glynn County Board of Education met Wednesday in executive session to begin reviewing applicants for the school system’s superintendent position.
Superintendent Virgil Cole does not plan to renew his contract this summer. The school board is tasked with hiring a new superintendent before the end of June.
Samuel King, director of superintendent search services for the Georgia School Boards Association, which is facilitating the search for Glynn County Schools, provided the school board with the list of 41 applicants during the meeting.
The board also received training on virtual meetings during the executive session.
Marcus Edgy, school board chairman, said the board plans to meet again in a week or two to begin reviewing the applicants together and placing them into tiered groups.
Edgy said he does not anticipate the COVID-19 concerns delaying the search process. The school board room was rearranged slightly Wednesday, with chairs set further apart and fewer than 10 people allowed in the room, abiding by distancing guidelines suggested during the coronavirus outbreak.