The Glynn County Board of Education marked a milestone Thursday, officially meeting for the first time in its new school board office space.

The school board met for its first work session of 2023 at the new office, the old Altama Elementary School at 5505 Altama Ave. in Brunswick.

More from this section

Police recruitment a top priority for chiefs in 2023

Police recruitment a top priority for chiefs in 2023

The Brunswick and Glynn County police departments are starting 2023 with 59 fewer officers than if their staffs were full, but the chiefs of both are optimistic about recruitment and retention efforts in the new year.

EPD: Wells not impacted by chemical release

EPD: Wells not impacted by chemical release

Chris Road residents and others near a canal where an industrial chemical release killed hundreds of fish need not worry about their wells, but they should stay out of the water in the canal, according to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.