The former school board office on Egmont Street in Brunswick will soon be demolished to increase parking for students at Glynn Academy.
The Glynn County Board of Education is set to vote Tuesday on whether to approve spending $977,173 for R.H. Tyson Construction to begin the work.
“We do have the final drawings and the engineering done on that project,” said Mike Blackerby, executive director of operations for Glynn County Schools, at the board’s work session Thursday. “We’re still waiting on some final permitting from the EPD for the demolition part of that as well as approvals on the storm water drainage. But overall we have a good plan there.”
The new parking lot will feature 162 spaces for students, compared to the current 77 spaces available at the site, Blackerby said.
“It will be a much better situation, much better for the students to park and be able to access that main gate at the campus,” he said.
Blackerby also provided an update on the plan to build a performing arts center for Glynn County students on College of Coastal Georgia’s Brunswick campus using ESPLOST funds.
Proposed design concept options have been narrowed to one, he said, and the University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents will soon vote to approve the concept design.
“Once that’s approved, then we’ll move into the schematic design phase of that,” Blackerby said. “We should have something to share in the very near future about what direction that building’s going in.
“Things are moving with the performing arts center, but we’re still several months out before having a true schematic design of what the building is truly going to look like.”
In other business, the school board heard a brief update on the planned child care center that will be budgeted for next year.
The school system plans to offer two child care sites, at FACES and Altama Elementary School, for the children of district staff members.