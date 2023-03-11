Glynn County Schools is beefing up mentoring and behavioral health services and updating its codes of conduct to combat increasing disciplinary issues.

In the 2020-2021 school year, the district reported 899 total incidents. That number rose to 1,601 during the previous school year and 2,154 this past semester, Senetra Haywood, director of student services, told the board at a meeting in February.

