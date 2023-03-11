Glynn County Schools is beefing up mentoring and behavioral health services and updating its codes of conduct to combat increasing disciplinary issues.
In the 2020-2021 school year, the district reported 899 total incidents. That number rose to 1,601 during the previous school year and 2,154 this past semester, Senetra Haywood, director of student services, told the board at a meeting in February.
In addition to the number of incidents, the number of tribunals for students has also increased, Haywood told the Glynn County Board of Education at a Thursday work session. Tribunal panels review evidence and decide the consequences for students in disciplinary matters.
By far, the largest single-category increase occurred in disorderly conduct. Comparing the months of August through December, the number of tribunals regarding disorderly conduct jumped from eight in 2021 to 20 in 2022. Tribunals for other offenses were roughly consistent or decreased, with a few exceptions — 2022 saw five more weapons-related offenses than 2021 and five more incidents of threats or intimidation.
Disciplinary issues are most prevalent in middle and high schools, Haywood said.
“There’s just been a steep decline in students’ self-regulation skills. There’s a lot of social immaturity,” Haywood said. “When you think about kids on the post-side of COVID, there’s a lot of skill deficits, particularly with conflict resolution.
“We’ve talked about the impact of social media. It has a significant impact on what happens with some of our kids, especially when it comes to conflict. There are a number of issues that have occurred in the community that then come into the schools.”
The school system has taken some steps to combat this, she said. The Gathering Place has provided additional mentoring support via a second mentor to work with girls at the middle and high school levels and schools have been staggering lunches and transitions to keep crowds and confusion at a minimum.
Communities in Schools now provides more mentoring and case management support, she said, and the administration is actively looking for more intervention techniques and using telehealth services for kids with chronic behavior issues.
Her department has convened a discipline task force made up of parents, students, administrators, teachers and representatives from other agencies to update the codes of conduct as well, Haywood said.
Haywood noted that the overwhelming majority of students are well-behaved.
“It feels like there’s a lot going on with discipline, but 89% of our students have 0-1 referral across the district. I think that’s something to celebrate,” Haywood said.
Board member John Madala asked Haywood to continue tracking disciplinary data to determine how effective new procedures are in improving student discipline.
While discipline issues linger, Valerie Whitehead, chief of school improvement, showed the board some data Thursday that suggests testing scores are recovering from losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic at a better rate than the regional or state average.
“We are starting to see more of a recovery, particularly locally, than some of our counterparts in those areas,” said Whitehead.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and school closures, some students went into high school without some foundational classes in algebra or biology. Regardless, algebra scores are trending upward at a rate higher than the state average. The same was true for history and American literature, she said. Biology scores remained consistent throughout the last few years.
In other business:
• Mike Blackerby, executive director of operations, updated the board on ESPLOST projects. Glynn Academy’s main gym renovations should begin in the coming week and wrap up in time for the next semester in August, he said. Renovations to the Brunswick High practice field are complete. Kitchen renovations at Oglethorpe Point Elementary and Needwood Middle schools could begin in May and finish by the end of summer break, he said.
• Haywood gave an update on a program being developed with The Gathering Place to allow students to take courses off-campus at Gather, a thrift store and café run by the organization. It would give students opportunities to take courses on Biblical history, participate in seminars and get some social interaction, she said. Parents would have to sign off before their children could participate. The school system would not be on the hook for any funding. Six other counties offer similar programs, Haywood explained.
• Bob Schwartz, director of technology services, asked the board to declare as surplus 25 interactive classroom displays and over 2,000 outdated desktop computers, laptops and Chromebooks. He also requested the board to renew the school system’s Microsoft Office and server annual subscriptions for just under $105,000 and to spend roughly $65,000 updating the school system’s digital help desk program. The company will allow the board to pilot the program for 30 days before purchasing, Schwartz said.
At the end of the meeting, the board entered a closed session to discuss personnel and legal matters and hold a tribunal. Upon returning to open session, the board adjourned without taking any action.