Several people spoke Tuesday at a Glynn County Board of Education meeting in favor of naming the Brunswick High football field house and the road leading to it after the school’s former coach and educator John Willis.
They asked that the field house be named John Willis Field House and the road leading from Habersham Street to the facility John Willis Way.
“I know I only have five minutes, but when it comes to John Willis I could probably speak for days,” said BHS alumnus Keith Reddings during the school board’s public comment period.
The Coastal African-American Historic Preservation Commission has partnered with the African-American Contributors to Education group to ask the board to honor Willis’ legacy through these recognitions.
“I come before you this evening with a simple request — that we preserve the legacy of a true hero in our community, John Willis, or affectionately known as Coach Will around here in town,” said Jason Vaughn, a BHS coach and educator and a member of the Coastal African-American Historic Preservation Commission.
“He has served our community over 22 years as an educator, and then another 10 years, even into his retirement, he has been around with us.”
Willis played a role larger than that of head coach for Brunswick High’s football team and for Glynn County’s students, Vaughn said. Willis was a unifier, a role model and a source of inspiration and leadership for many who were in school during his tenure.
“Coach Willis’ story is so impactful to our community,” Vaughn said. “Coach Willis was destined to become an exceptional contributor for the well being of students in Glynn County from the onset of taking the job.”
He joined the high school staff in 1980 amid a period of division at the school, Vaughn said, during which some football players protested the 1979 season.
“Upon arriving in Glynn County, he arrived with one mission — to bring this community together,” Vaughn said. “He was able to meet with community leaders on both sides of the fence and bring Brunswick High back together and create a diverse coaching staff and a diverse team.”
Two of Willis’ adult children attended the school board meeting, and a third watched from online. His daughter, BHS girls basketball coach Maria Mangram, spoke on behalf of the family and thanked those in attendance for all that had been said and done for her father.
“He’s a wonderful person,” she said. “He’s a great individual.”
She said he’s been a constant source of strength and leadership for her family and for many others in this community. When he had a stroke a couple of years ago, she said it was the first time she saw him show even the slightest weakness.
“It was really rough for all us because he’s our superman,” she said. “He doesn’t get sick.”
Reddings, who was a sophomore at Brunswick High when Willis joined the staff, said he was more than a coach. He pushed students to their limits to be great.
“Coach Willis was a motivator, and not just to athletes,” he said. “John Willis motivated you to be a better person and to live a better life. Anytime anyone says ‘speak about honoring John Willis,’ believe I will be there.”
The board also heard from a Risley Middle School parent who was concerned about a teacher she heard had been fired at the school. The teacher’s father also spoke and asked the board to reconsider the decision.
Another commenter shared his feelings that the 1619 Project, on which the school board heard a presentation at its work session last week, isn’t proper education for local schools.
The school board altered its agenda following the comment period and went immediately into executive session at about 6:40 p.m. They returned a little over an hour later.
The school board also voted to approve bids that will kick off ESPLOST IV projects, including RFQs for construction managers to oversee work at St. Simons Elementary and at Needwood Middle School, Golden Isles Elementary and Oglethorpe Point Elementary.
Lavender and Associations’s $1.2 million bid was approved to manage the work at Needwood, Golden Isles Elementary and Oglethorpe Point. McKnight Construction bid more than $1.6 million to oversee construction and modifications at St. Simons Elementary.
In other business, the school board voted to:
• Approve a more than $179,000 purchase of new high school band uniforms.
• Approve a $82,240 purchase of network switches for the new Altama Elementary School.
• Approve a $95,700 Edgenuity subscription renewal.
• Approve a $50,000 credit change order for Brunswick High’s MDF room.
• Approve a $108,575 bid for new gym flooring at Sterling and C.B. Greer elementary schools.
• Put two policies regarding student attendance and technology donations on the table for 30 days and for possibly approve at the board’s next meeting.
• Attend school board training locally rather than at a Georgia School Boards Association conference in Savannah.