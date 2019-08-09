Glynn County Schools students performed better on average than the first district Regional Education Service Agencies and than the state on most of the Georgia Milestones spring exams last year, according to a report provided Thursday to the school board during a work session.
“For the first time since I’ve been presenting the data … (for end-of-course tests,) we are above state and RESA when you look at levels 2 through 4,” said Valerie Whitehead, executive director of strategy and innovation for Glynn County Schools.
Levels 2 through 4 equate to passing grades on the exams.
Glynn County students earned, on average, higher scores on ELA, science and social studies exams than the RESA and state averages.
In math, all grades except seventh grade in Glynn earned higher than the state and RESA. The seventh grade math scores were nearly equal to the state average, which exceeded the RESA average.
And the reading test scores in Glynn County were above the state and RESA averages in all grades except third. The third grade average in Glynn County was nearly equal to the state and was above the RESA.
Students across the state showed strong gains on the spring 2019 Georgia Milestones assessments, according to a press release from the Georgia Department of Education.
Scores increased or held steady statewide on 25 of 26 assessments, which is the strongest overall gain recorded in the five years the assessment has been administered, according to the press release.
The percentage of students reading on grade level or above increased or held steady in every tested grade and both English language arts high school courses.
“We continue to see increased student performance across indicators – from Georgia Milestones to the SAT and ACT, graduation rate and the number of students finishing high school with an industry-recognized credential,” said Richard Woods, state school superintendent, in a statement.
“This is a testament to the hard work of Georgia’s teachers and students, and an increasing focus on educating the whole child and providing a genuinely well-rounded education.”