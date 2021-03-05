The Glynn County Schools administrator serving as the district’s liaison with the health department announced more details Thursday on how educators will soon be vaccinated.
Valerie Whitehead, executive director of strategy and innovation for Glynn County Schools, told school board members during a work session that two clinics are planned next week for school staff members to be vaccinated following the recent news from Gov. Brian Kemp that all pre-K through 12th grade school workers will be eligible to receive the vaccine starting Monday.
The school district has partnered with the health department to offer the clinics just for school staff.
The first day of appointments will be 2 to 6 p.m. March 12 at the health department in Brunswick. The second will be 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 13 at Brunswick High.
“We’ll have the capacity to vaccinate about 36 people every 15 minutes, and so we will be able to vaccinate over 1,000 people if that many people decide that they want to take advantage of the opportunity,” Whitehead said.
The school district is scheduling the appointments in-house, and the online schedule program went live Wednesday.
As of Thursday afternoon, 479 school employees had made appointments.
“Some of our school nurses will be participating to help us take care of that number of people,” Whitehead said. “They are actually doing rotations at the health department this week to get checked off because there’s specific training to the vaccine and the screening that you do with someone as you’re preparing to give them the vaccination. And then we have advanced health care science students that will be helping us during the events to do temperature checks and screening.”
School board office staff members are eligible to be vaccinated as well and have been prioritized for the 2 to 3:15 p.m. appointment times March 12 to allow school site staff more access to later appointment options that day.
Whitehead also reported some positive trends regarding community transmission of the disease and related data.
“The last time we met (on Feb. 4), our seven-day rolling average was 41 cases, and today it is 12.4, so the seven-day average is coming down,” she said. “The actual percentage of people testing positive last week was 5 percent, and that is compared to 10 percent around the last time that we met.”
The 14-day community transmission index Feb. 4 was 578.8. On Thursday, it was 241.7.
That’s good news, Whitehead said, and the upcoming vaccination efforts will be an opportunity to help further mitigate spread of the virus in Glynn County.
“We’re looking forward to having that event, and (Glynn County Schools superintendent) Dr. (Scott) Spence has the first appointment Friday afternoon,” Whitehead said. “He stepped up to make that first appointment.”