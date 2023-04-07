The Glynn County Board of Education received an update Thursday on what’s being done to support the mental health of students.
The support services have been recently expanded, said Senetra Haywood, director of student services for Glynn County Schools.
“The mission that I believe as a department we have collectively is that we’re supporting the physical, emotional, behavioral and mental health needs of all of our students so that they can truly experience academic success and life successes,” she said.
The district hired a mental health coordinator last school year who is playing a major role in the expansion of these services, Haywood said.
“She serves as a liaison with our mental health support agencies and providers,” she said. “She also provides mental crisis support and intervention, not just for students but also for families.”
She’s also improved the district process to help students return to campus following hospitalization.
“That was a critical piece that we were missing in the past, and we’ve been able to streamline and close that gap through her efforts,” Haywood said.
Resources are provided to students based on their age groups.
“We’ve had a couple of tragedies happen in our communities over the last few months, and she’s been able to provide age-appropriate supports and activities for our schools,” Haywood said.
The district’s telehealth program has also been expanded and is provided to students through a collaboration between the Georgia Partnership for Telehealth and United Behavioral Health.
“They’ve been helping us significantly this year with providing behavioral health assessments and support for students that need those services,” Haywood said.
The number of students receiving telehealth recently rose above 100, she added.
In other business, the board received a preliminary report on plans for the fiscal year 2024 budget.
Chris Griner, assistant superintendent for finances, said he plans for a maintained millage rate of 15.65 and a 4% increase in the tax digest, although that percentage will likely be higher. The collection rate this year will likely be 98% rather than 99%.
Planned additions to this year’s budget include raises for teachers, other certified employees, bus drivers and nurses, a measure approved by the state legislature. Custodians are also set to receive $1,000 supplements.
The budget plan also accounts for the opening of two childcare center’s to serve district staff, as well as the addition of 32 new positions.
On another matter, Mike Blackerby, the district’s executive director of operations, informed the board that there’s been progress in the plan to build a performing arts center in Brunswick in partnership with College of Coastal Georgia.
“At this point, the design team has presented three different concepts and all of those will meet the needs at this point of having the 1,000 seats that’s part of the agreement that we have with the college,” Blackerby said.
District staff will have a chance soon to provide input on the development, he said.
“Things are going slow but they are starting to move a little bit faster...,” he said.