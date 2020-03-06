The Glynn County School System is taking a precautionary proactive stance against a potential outbreak of COVID-19.
Virgil Cole, superintendent of Glynn County Schools, gave the school board an update during a work session Thursday on measures the school system is taking to protect students, faculty and staff should the coronavirus reach the Golden Isles.
“We actually started talking about this virus probably right after we got back from the new year,” Cole said.
The school system is keeping a close eye on updates on the virus, which by Thursday had infected at least 210 people in the United States. Twelve U.S. deaths have been linked to the virus, most of which have been in the Seattle, Washington, area.
Two positive cases of COVID-19 were reported this week in Atlanta and two schools in Cherokee County temporarily closed due to concern over a potential case there.
Glynn County Schools officials met this week with the health department and plan to keep the line of communication between the two open, Cole said.
Custodial staff are cleaning with additional thoroughness, just as they do every year during the flu season, he told the board.
“This is not the flu, obviously, but it acts like it in some ways,” he said.
The school system is encouraging parents and students to practice good health habits like getting plenty of sleep, staying physically active, drinking plenty of fluids and eating nutritious foods.
No plans are in place right now to cancel field trips or close schools, though there are active conversations about implementing such measures should the need arise.
“We’re trying to be as proactive as possible with that and just be as on top of it as we can,” Cole said.
School board member Hank Yeargan said donations of disinfecting wipes or tissues would be gladly accepted by teachers.
“Any elementary teacher out there probably would suggest if anybody would like to donate Clorox wipes or tissues … feel free to partner with elementary school teachers, especially with special ed with the high risk population,” Yeargan said.
During an update on progress of the Center for the Arts project, school board attorney Andrew Lakin said he hopes to see a draft of the intergovernmental agreement in two weeks.
The agreement will need to be approved by the school board and the University System of Georgia before work can begin on the center, which will be built on the campus of College of Coastal Georgia.
“It’s not ready to be sent to me for review, but I was told about two weeks, at which time I get to look at it, make suggestions maybe, maybe not,” Lakin said. “But I think by the next board meeting (in April), it will be presented to you for a vote.”