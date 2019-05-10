Glynn County Schools plans to increase the focus next school year on improving the number of students reading proficiently by third grade.
Veronica Lilliston, literacy coordinator for Glynn County Schools, updated the Glynn County Board of Education at a work session on Thursday on how the school system plans to achieve this goal.
A lot of research has been done, she said, on how critical that benchmark is and its link to graduation rates and future outcomes for students. Lilliston said the school system plans to improve Tier 1 instruction and to reduce the need for widespread intervention by third grade.
“If they don’t have those foundational skills in place by third grade, it becomes really difficult to close the gap,” Lilliston said.
Gains have already been made recently, she said. Kindergarten, first- and second-grade classes in the past year have seen increases in the number of students reading at proficiency by the end of the school year.
“I’m proud of our teachers for embracing new strategies and new content and methods,” Lilliston said.
But, data shows that about 30 percent of Glynn County Schools students are not reading proficiently by third grade. And research shows that students who do not reach that benchmark have higher rates of dropping out of school, living in poverty or becoming involved in the justice system.
“Remediation after third grade is not as effective,” Lilliston said. “There’s a lot of brain research about that.”
Communities bear some of the burden when students are not able to reach their fullest potential for success, she said.
“We know that students who don’t graduate from high school, they’re not giving back to the community as much as they could,” Lilliston said. “… We really want to give our kids the very best shot of grading from high school and living whatever life they choose to live.”
The school system plans to continue its focus on instructional support in pre-K through third grades. Teachers will also use a new phonics curriculum next year.
Focus has also been placed on encouraging students to read during the summer, to avoid the summer slide.
The board also heard about plans for some rebranding efforts by Glynn County Schools that are taking place now.
The school system is looking to refresh its branding in order to ensure the community understands the work being done, said Valerie Whitehead, executive director of strategy and innovation for Glynn County Schools.
Those efforts will include updates in the administrative office lobby, website updates and possible changes to the school system logo.