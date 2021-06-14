The Glynn County Board of Education recently placed four policy changes on the table for consideration and possible approval at its next meeting in July.
The policy changes affect the district’s purchasing threshold without board approval, opportunities for home school students to take part in extracurricular activities, teacher evaluation appeals and paid parent leave options.
The school board will consider changing its purchasing policy and increasing the district’s bidding threshold that requires board approval from $30,00 to $40,000.
“Our bidding threshold is very conservative,” said Andrea Preston, assistant superintendent of finances, during a discussion of the policy change at a work session June 3. “The feds only require bids over $250,000 and we’re at 30. It would save a lot of paperwork and just be more efficient if we don’t have to bring it to the board if it’s less than $40,000.”
Another policy change will add an addendum to a current policy in order to comply with Senate Bill 42, also known as the Dexter Mosely Act, which allows home school students to participate in public school extracurricular sports and activities in sixth through 12th grades.
The policy change requires home study students to complete one qualifying course during any semester the students participate in an extracurricular or interscholastic activity.
“Students will have to participate in at least one course that’s facilitated by the homeschool when it can be virtual during the semester in which the student plans to participate,” said Senetra Haywood, director of student services for Glynn County Schools, during the work session. “They also must be enrolled for at least 30 days prior to their participation.”
Students must also meet the same eligibility requirements as public school students in order to participate and live in the school’s zoned area.
A state-mandated policy change will provide an opportunity for tenured teachers to appeal their summative evaluations.
“The summative evaluation is truly the one that determines if that teacher is effective or not effective, basically,” said Michele Seals, executive director of human resources for the district.
Tenured teachers will be able to appeal summative performance ratings of “Unsatisfactory” or “Ineffective” contained in personnel evaluations.
Another state-mandated policy change will affect paid parental leave for district staff.
“Most people are familiar with FMLA, the Family Medical Leave Act,” Seals said. “This one is paid parental leave, which provides staff members, full time staff members who have worked at least 700 hours prior to this leave, an opportunity to quality for 120 paid hours of parental leave.”
Qualifying events are the birth of a child and the placement of a minor child for adoption and for foster care.