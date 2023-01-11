Socktober

Chanthony Andrews Jr., a junior at Brunswick High and member of Glynn County 4H, continued his Soctober and More project this year to aid homeless individuals.

 Provided photo

The Glynn County Board of Education celebrated a local student Tuesday for his years-long project to aid the community’s homeless.

The board spotlighted Chanthony Andrews Jr. at its meeting, held at the new school board office at 5505 Altama Ave. in Brunswick.

