The Glynn County Board of Education celebrated a local student Tuesday for his years-long project to aid the community’s homeless.
The board spotlighted Chanthony Andrews Jr. at its meeting, held at the new school board office at 5505 Altama Ave. in Brunswick.
Andrews, a junior at Brunswick High School and a member of Glynn County 4H, recently wrapped up his third annual “Socktober” initiative, which began in 2020 and expanded into a “Socktober & More” project the past two years.
Throughout the project, Andrews collected clothing and other items for the homeless who are in contact with the Well and with Saved By Grace of Southeast Georgia.
Beth Walker, 4H agent in Glynn County, told the school board that she has watched Andrews grow up and mature into the leader he is today.
“One thing that has remained is his hard work and servant’s heart,” Walker said.
Over the past three years, Andrews has collected more than 2,500 pairs of socks, 965 personal care items, 139 inspiration cards, 72 food items and $810 in financial donations for the homeless.
“He’s also been the recipient of two $500 grants through a 4H Leadership in Action project, and this past year he actually was the state winner for the program and recently another $500 grant to make it even bigger this year,” Walker said.
Andrews said he collaborated in 2022 with Family Connection of Glynn County to collect 430 pairs of socks and 130 reusable bags, which included food, a poncho, a first aid kit and lip balm. The most recent Socktober project also received significant community support from eight organizations, 15 businesses and 20 individual donors, Andrews said.
Now that the 2022 Socktober & More is a wrap, he’s looking forward to what can be accomplished in 2023.
“I hope to continue the project this year,” Andrews said.
In other business, the board celebrated Glynn Middle School teacher Marie Feazel, who in November became the first Glynn County teacher to receive the Gwen Hutcheson Outstanding Educator Award at the Georgia Council for the Social Studies Conference.
The award recognizes educators who have made an outstanding contribution to the teaching of social studies.
The board also approved an RFP for a copier lease for the 63 systemwide copiers in schools, the board office, the transportation department, the maintenance department and the stadium building. The 36-month lease was awarded to Golden Isles Office Equipment for $673,000 over three years.