The Glynn County Board of Education voted Tuesday to approve a new stipend opportunity for substitutes.
The $250 stipend will be paid to “priority substitutes” who work 50 percent or more of a semester. The stipend is an incentive for substitute participation.
“When we gave the teachers a stipend a few months back, some of the substitute teachers were upset that we did not include them,” said Superintendent Scott Spence. “We wanted to find a way to reward those substitutes who show up consistently on a yearly basis.”
The board also heard during its monthly meeting a presentation on a recent award that recognized the work of the district’s human resources department.
The Georgia Association of School Personnel Administrators awarded the human resources staff with a gold award for recruitment, process and materials.
The materials that received the gold award were created as part of a rebranding effort to reinvigorate the district’s recruiting efforts, said Michele Seals, employment staffing manager for Glynn County Schools.
A complete revision of the materials had not been done in over 10 years. During the 2019-20 school year, district staff worked with a local agency to refresh its brand, and that process focused on the district’s recruiting tools.
“We would not have received this award without the support of many people,” Seals said. “… A special thank you goes to Mrs. (Debbie), Bennett who recently retired — a consummate professional who sought to support staff and schools as we provide the best environment for our students. She was always thinking about the children.”
In other business, the school board approved:
• A computer refresh for the new Altama Elementary School — set to open later this year — Brunswick High, Glynn Academy and the Golden Isles College and Career Academy. The technology purchase is a little over $1 million.
• Renewal of the Microsoft Enrollment for Education subscription for just over $103,600.
• A resolution for the five-year local facilities plan.