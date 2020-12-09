Glynn County Schools plan to continue mandating masks on campus buildings moving into the spring semester.
Superintendent Scott Spence will determine on a monthly basis whether to lift the mandate.
Spence announced the decision during a work session Tuesday for the Glynn County Board of Education.
At a regular monthly meeting following the work session, the board approved a stipend distribution for all staff members, as well as a purchase of 6,891 Chromebooks which will ensure all students have access to one at any given time.
The stipends, which all full- and part-time staff employed after Jan. 1 will receive, are made possible by savings the school system has accrued over the past year. Each full-time staff member will receive $600, and each part-time worker will receive $300.
The school board approved the stipend plan 7-0.
“Obviously we appreciate everyone that’s involved with the school system, and I think it’s well deserved,” said school board member Jerry Mancil. “They’re putting in the extra hard work. We do appreciate them being here and taking care of our students and the future of our community.”
The Chromebook purchase, which will cost the district $2.6 million, was also approved 7-0. Students will not each receive a personal Chromebook, Spence said, but all students will have access to the technology, which they can take home when needed.
“One of the things that we’ve been talking about for a while is making sure that we have enough Chromebooks for all of our students in case we have to close school but also during the school day, so we don’t have to share Chromebooks...,” Spence said.
This increased accessibility will even the playing field for students who do not have technology at home, said school board member Eaddy Sams.
“I’m proud of the system for doing this for our kids,” she said.
During the work session, the school board heard an update on coronavirus case numbers and procedures in schools. Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the Coastal Health District, attended the meeting and answered school board members’ questions.
Sams asked how Davis makes decisions that set the benchmark for what precautions need to stay in place or be changed.
No single measure offers a perfect picture of virus spread in a community, Davis said, but he uses numerous indicators, including the seven-day rolling average, community transmission rate, hospitalization numbers and more.
Davis also offered some data specific to local schools. So far, around 240 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Glynn County Schools. More than 1,000 students and staff have had to quarantine, and 25 of those who quarantined were presumptive positive.
This rate is comparable to other school districts in the eight-county health district that are following strict virus precautions, Davis said.
“The schools that are the most rigorous in following what y’all are doing certainly on a percentage basis fair much better,” he said. “We have one system that is notoriously, shall we say, a little cavalier. And unfortunately they have much higher rates in their students, in their faculty and particularly in their athletes. There’s a noticeable difference.”
Glynn County Schools is among districts in his coverage area that are doing the best from a public health standpoint, Davis said.
“I know it’s not necessarily easy, and you take flak for it, but we’ve got three or four, probably four (districts), that are really rigid and doing what I call a great job,” he said.
School officials reported that a significantly lower number of students will be learning virtually next semester. Around 10 percent of the student population is set to be signed up for virtual learning in the spring.
During the fall, the number of virtual learners has hovered around 30 percent, said Valerie Whitehead, executive director of strategy and innovation for Glynn County Schools.
School officials have notified the families of students who’ve been determined to be “academically ineligible” to learn virtually next semester based on their school performance so far this year.
“Should there be a medical hardship we are taking that into consideration so we’re not being insensitive to that while we still have a pandemic in play,” Whitehead said.
Mancil asked what power the school system has to enforce that decision should a family protest and insist their student stay home.
Principals are communicating with all families who are affected by this decision, Spence said, and schools will stand firm because of the potentially life-altering implications there could be for a student who is falling behind academically.
“We’re going to hold our ground because you’re talking about the life of a child,” he said.
Al Boudreau, executive director of operations for Glynn County Schools, reported at the meeting that construction on the new Altama Elementary School is about two months behind schedule. The school approved at the regular meeting the purchase of furniture and equipment for the school.
The school board also approved an MOU that will allow McIntosh County Academy students to attend the Golden Isles College and Career Academy, as well as a worker’s compensation claim discussed during an executive session Tuesday.
The work session and regular meeting were the last for school board member Linda Bobbitt, whose District 5 seat will be filled in January by Audrey Gibbons.