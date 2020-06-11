The Glynn County Board of Education approved Tuesday night a spending resolution that authorizes the superintendent to expend funds in July while the board formally adopts its budget.
Approval of next year’s budget has been delayed because the state legislature has not passed its budget yet, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution allows incoming superintendent Scott Spence to continue approving school system spending.
The board plans to combine millage rate hearings and budget hearings in July.
The school system also received a grant from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, through the Georgia Department of Education, in the amount of $3.5 million.
The school board voted to approve the grant Tuesday.
The Georgia Department of Education plans to structure the CARES Act funding to address at-risk student populations, distance and remote learning, school meals, mental and physical health, supplemental learning, facilities and equipment and continuity of core staff and services.