The Glynn County Board of Education approved Tuesday a revised version of next school year’s calendar.
The board discussed the calendar changes and the public’s responses to those changes at a work session Feb. 6. The calendar approval was added to the consent agenda at Tuesday’s meeting and unanimously approved.
The 2020-2021 school calendar mirrors the 2021-2022 calendar and provides 178 instructional days for students. This change from the 180-day instructional calendar, which has been a standard practice of Glynn County Schools, will provide more options for teacher workdays and professional development.
The school year will begin on Aug. 11, the second Tuesday of the month. The earlier start date will provide for short breaks in October, February and March. Tentative dates identified include Oct. 9, 2020, Feb. 12, 2021, and March 15, 2021.
The school board also approved a change order, construction bid and technology purchase Tuesday.
The change order credits the school system with $55,572 for site work completed at the new Altama Elementary School.
R.H. Tyson Construction won its bid of $364,600 to complete renovation work at Historic Edo Miller Park and Lanier Field. The school board unanimously approved this bid.
And the school board approved the $66,103 purchase of a new intercom system for Goodyear Elementary.