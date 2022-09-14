The Glynn County Board of Education approved Tuesday a plan to give retention stipends to all full-time and part-time staff members.
The stipends will be paid through federal CARES Act funding that expires in September 2023 and that was originally planned for the hiring of additional staff.
Full-time staff will receive in January a $2,000 stipend. Part-time staff will get a $1,000 stipend, and substitutes will receive a stipend of $25 per day of work, which amounts to almost $2,000 for substitutes who worked every day.
In other business, a local pediatrician addressed the school board at its meeting to ask that the district begin a transition to electric rather than diesel-fueled school buses.
Dr. Evelyn Johnson spoke to board members during the public comment portion of the meeting. There’s federal money available now through grants, she said, to transition to electric buses. Such a change would greatly benefit students’ health, she said.
“Lots of grants have gone out in other parts of the state of Georgia and all over the country, and specifically that’s because of the emissions that the kids are exposed to,” Johnson said.
Johnson has worked in Brunswick about 20 years and said she’s seen firsthand the health impacts school bus emissions have on students.
“Those fumes inhibit their mental abilities sometimes when they get to school, and what I see in my office is all the kids with the respiratory issues — the asthma, the wheezing,” she said.
The school board, as per their policy, did not respond to Johnson during the public comment session.
In other business, the school board voted 7-0 to accept a workman’s comp claim. The board also voted to approve a list of consent agenda items that included the fiscal year 2023 CTAE budget, purchase of an Edgenuity license renewal and purchase of a new boardroom sound system and furniture.