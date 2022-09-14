The Glynn County Board of Education approved Tuesday a plan to give retention stipends to all full-time and part-time staff members.

The stipends will be paid through federal CARES Act funding that expires in September 2023 and that was originally planned for the hiring of additional staff.

More from this section

Drowning victim was prominent defense attorney

Drowning victim was prominent defense attorney

The man who drowned Sunday afternoon in the swift currents off Gould’s Inlet on St. Simons Island was a prominent defense attorney who had offices locally and in Atlanta, and was a frequent commentator on national radio and television.