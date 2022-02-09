The Glynn County Board of Education unanimously approved a plan to give retention stipends to most school district employees during its monthly meeting Tuesday.
The proposal is intended to address ongoing staffing challenges.
“(Schools Superintendent) (Dr. Scott) Spence and cabinet would like to request that the board look at giving retention stipends for several groups of our employees that we are having an extremely hard time keeping positions filled,” said Andrea Preston, assistant superintendent of finances for Glynn County Schools.
Bus drivers, bus aides, custodians and food service workers will receive $200 stipends in the middle of each month from February to July. In August, they will receive a $500 stipend when they return for the next school year.
Teachers will receive a $1,500 signing retention stipend in August when they return to work next school year.
The stipends will be paid using CARES Act funding, and the total cost is about $2.7 million.
Other non-administrative staff will also receive $1,500 retention stipends when they return to work in August. The stipends will be paid using general fund money and will total a little more than $500,000.
Glynn County Schools is struggling to keep many positions filled, which is an issue employers across the country are facing. This challenge is paired with supply chain shortages that are impacting the district in many ways.
The retention stipends will accompany other plans announced by Gov. Brian Kemp to provide stipends for the state’s school employees.
Kemp has indicated he intends to give one-time $2,000 supplements to teachers and $1,000 to other school staff members using fiscal year 2022 budget funds.
He also promises to fulfill an election commitment of raising teacher salaries by $5,000.
Two years ago, Kemp succeeded in securing a $3,000 raise for teachers. This year, he hopes to give them a $2,000 raise, Preston said.
Other school staff may receive a $1,000 raise.