The Glynn County Board of Education voted Tuesday to approve a school security improvement for the Golden Isles College and Career Academy.
The school board approved on its consent agenda the $46,368 installation of a vestibule at GICCA, similar to vestibules being installed in several schools as part of a districtwide improvement of security in schools. The vestibule will provide for more secured monitoring of visitors entering the school.
A portion of the cost will be covered by $30,000 provided through the state budget last year for the improvement of safety at all public schools. Each school in Glynn County, including GICCA, received $30,000 for safety improvements.
The school board also approved Tuesday the purchase of new technology at Jane Macon Middle School through an L4GA grant given to Glynn County Schools in 2018.
The board also approved a worker’s compensation settlement payment discussed in a recent executive session.
At a work session Jan. 9, the school board discussed potential revisions to the school system’s 2020-2021 calendar. The school system sent a press release Monday asking community members to provide input on the new proposed draft of the calendar, which was approved in December 2018.
The school board will vote on whether to approve the new calendar after provided feedback has been reviewed.
The changes were made based on positive feedback for the 2021-2022 school year calendar, which the school board approved in December.
The new version of the 2020-2021 calendar mirrors the 2021-2022 calendar, providing 178 instructional days for students. This change from the 180-day instructional calendar, which has been a standard practice of Glynn County Schools, aims to provide more options for teacher workdays and professional development.
Unlike the previously approved calendar for next year, which placed the first day of school on Aug. 12, 2020, the school year will begin on August 11, the second Tuesday of the month. The earlier start date will provide for short breaks in October, February and March. Tentative dates identified include Oct. 9, 2020, Feb. 12, 2021, and March 15, 2021.
A full-week break in November for the Thanksgiving holiday and full-week break in April for Spring Break will remain.
Feedback on the proposed revisions to the calendar can be made online at glynn.k12.ga.us.