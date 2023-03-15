The Glynn County Board of Education approved Tuesday the purchase of new math materials for K-5 students.
The Georgia Department of Education adopted new math standards that will be implemented this fall.
The Glynn County Board of Education approved Tuesday the purchase of new math materials for K-5 students.
The Georgia Department of Education adopted new math standards that will be implemented this fall.
The district’s current math curriculum, Eureka Math, will not be revised to meet the instructional expectations of the new standards. This requires the district to purchase the updated version, Eureka Math², to ensure that math instruction is aligned to state standards.
The new materials will cost $523,000 and will be paid for with federal funding.
“Don’t let that bottom line scare you,” said Tere Miller, an assistant superintendent for Glynn County Schools, during a work session last week. “We have to purchase all of the teachers’ editions and all of the teacher resources. That’s a one-time fee.”
Manipulative kits for the program will also be a one-time fee, she said.
The new program will include an online assessment that will save teachers’ significant grading time, Miller added.
“Just that online piece alone will be huge for them,” she said.
In other business, the board approved a performance contract to continue the operation of the Golden Isles College and Career Academy. The state requires this to be renewed every five years.
The board also approved a memorandum of understanding with The Gathering Place to create a new program that will allow students to take courses off-campus at Gather, a thrift store and café located near Brunswick High, whose students will be able to sign up for the pilot program.
The board also approved the surplus of district computers, purchase of ActivePanels, a Help Desk application, Microsoft Education enrollment renewal and purchase of cafeteria furniture for Oglethorpe Point Elementary School.
