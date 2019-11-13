Goodbyes won’t be necessary until June. But during the Glynn County Board of Education meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Virgil Cole received several heartfelt thanks for the work he’s done during his time in the position, in response to his announcement Friday that he will not seek a contract renewal after this school year.
“You’ve done a great job, and it’s very, very unfortunate for us,” said Jerry Mancil, school board chairman. “… We’ve been a great team, and I think you’ve done an excellent job.”
Cole announced his plans not to seek a renewal of his three-year contract, which ends in June 2020, in an email message Friday. His family plans to move to Atlanta to care for Cole’s aging parents, he said.
“This was a very difficult decision, but we felt it was the right one for our family,” Cole said Tuesday.
Several school board members commended Cole for his strong leadership since coming to Glynn County in 2017.
The school board also unanimously voted Tuesday to purchase six pieces of property that will be used to create additional parking at Glynn Academy.
Parking has for many years been limited at the GA campus.
But this school year, the United Methodist Church in downtown Brunswick had to stop offering space on its property so the church could complete renovations.
Cole said the purchase of these six properties will be a “significant step” to addressing the need for more parking spaces.
It’s a problem that cannot be solved overnight, said school board member Hank Yeargan.
“There’s no easy fix, and it’s not a quick fix, but slowly over time hopefully we will provide parking for all of Glynn Academy.”