The Glynn County Board of Education approved Tuesday a guaranteed maximum price of more than $11.1 million for the fourth phase of construction work at St. Simons Elementary.

The school board voted unanimously to approve the price of the work, which will include demolitions on campus and construction of new buildings.

Fire chief: Symrise fire 'could have been worse'

Favorable winds and a special firefighting foam saved the day Monday at Symrise chemical plant on Colonels Island in the Port of Brunswick, where predawn explosions sparked a hydrogen peroxide-fueled blaze that billowed potentially harmful smoke into the air overhead, said Glynn County Fire …