The Glynn County Board of Education approved Tuesday a guaranteed maximum price of more than $11.1 million for the fourth phase of construction work at St. Simons Elementary.
The school board voted unanimously to approve the price of the work, which will include demolitions on campus and construction of new buildings.
“This is for the demolition of the classroom wings that need to be (demolished) for this next phase of the project and also the demolition of the gym, which will not occur until the end of this phase,” said Mike Blackerby, executive director of operations for Glynn County Schools.
A new gym and administration building will be constructed during this phase, and sidewalks and fencing will be added.
Five total phases of work are planned. This project is funded through ESPLOST IV dollars.
The work is being overseen by McKnight Construction.
“Phase five will probably have sub-phases within it because it’s going to be on the older part of the building,” Blackerby said. “It will have to break up into some smaller packages potentially, depending on how that goes, so we don’t disrupt the school year with it.”
Blackerby reported to the school board at its work session last week that a delayed flooring shipment will set back the project schedule. The third phase of work has included the construction of a new two-story building on campus, and the plan had been to open the building for the new year.