Terror Town came out Tuesday in support of honoring Glynn Academy’s former coach and longtime role model Theresa Adams.
The Glynn County Board of Education voted at its meeting to dedicate Glynn Academy’s gymnasium floor to Adams, a beloved former coach and educator who continues to be actively involved in supporting local sports and academics.
A group, most wearing red, filled out the meeting room’s audience section, and several spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting to voice their support.
“I am a Lady Terror,” said Myosha Leeper, a former GA student coached by Adams. “I am here tonight to advocate for naming the 1984 gym’s basketball court in honor of Coach Theresa Adams for her many coaching achievements.”
Leeper works today as the physical education teacher and head coach for girls’ basketball, volleyball and track at Needwood Middle School. She said she instills in her players the same values she learned under Adams.
“Throughout her coaching career at Glynn Academy, she taught us all how to set goals, the value of working together and the importance of living the concept of ‘we before me,’” Leeper said. “She set the foundation by pushing us to believe in ourselves on and off the basketball court while helping us achieve a level of success in the classroom.”
Adams, who retired in 2011, began teaching at Glynn Academy in the early 1960s. She coached several sports during a 36-year tenure at Glynn Academy and led the Lady Terrors basketball team to 637 wins. Her student-athletes racked up numerous other accomplishments and titles under her leadership.
“Her expectations were high,” Leeper said. “She set the standards and not only demanded that we leap over them but she showed us how.”
Adams is possibly best known as a mentor to many students who have passed through Glynn County’s academic halls.
“For me and many others, Coach Adams is more than a coach,” Leeper said. “She is an inspiration, a great woman of faith, a friend, a mentor, a surrogate mother to some and most importantly a person whom we can depend on.”
In other business, the school board voted to:
• Renew licenses for Infinite Campus, the district’s student information system.
• Approve an amendment to the strategic waiver contract with the state.
• Purchase vehicles for the special education department.
• Approve an e-rate proposal to upgrade the district network’s switches.
• Refresh the Eureka Math Squared curriculum for grades 6-8.
• Purchase cafeteria seating replacement at Goodyear Elementary.
• Purchase a portable bleacher for the Glynn Academy auxiliary gym.
• Purchase the Naviance program for student career planning.
• Increase the contingency fund to cover additional renovation work at Golden Isles Elementary.