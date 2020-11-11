The Glynn County Board of Education discussed its justifications Tuesday for approving a guaranteed maximum price for construction of a new gym at Glynn Academy that exceeds the original budget.
Following the discussion, the board unanimously approved a guaranteed maximum price of $6.9 million for a third gym that will include classrooms, offices and additional space to accommodate the high school’s needs.
R.H. Tyson Construction will oversee the project.
School board member Eaddy Sams asked to pull approval of the project price from the board’s consent agenda to discuss the matter.
The new gym and its added amenities will benefit the high school, Sams said.
Some have expressed concern with plans to build another gym at Glynn Academy, but the two gyms on campus now were constructed decades ago and may not meet the needs of the school, she said. The Wood gym may be among the oldest on campus.
“When we have fall sports that coincide … like volleyball, wrestling starting up with practices, basketball starting up, it puts a lot of time constraints on our gym,” she said.
Superintendent Scott Spence noted that the Wood gym is not the standard size of a modern basketball gym and cannot be used for games. And with the addition of competitive cheerleading, a designated space is needed for those student-athletes.
New classroom space should also prevent GA from using portables and the old cafeteria for overflow, he said.
Al Boudreau, executive director of operations for Glynn County Schools, said the school system plans to cover the additional cost using funding left over from previously completed projects.
“We were under budget on Burroughs-Molette (Elementary) by ($1.4 million), so I’ll apply that to this new budget and we shouldn’t have to strain to cover that at all,” he said.
The board also voted to approve its 2021 meeting days, which include a time change for monthly work sessions. Work sessions will be held at 5 p.m. next year instead of 4:30 p.m.