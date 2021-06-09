The Glynn County Board of Education has approved the purchase of an assessment program that will support teachers at all grade levels as they address potential learning loss related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meeting Tuesday, the board approved using federal CARES Act funding to buy a three-year MAP program that will provide consistent assessment data reporting on all grade levels, pre-K through 12th grade. The new system cost $736,081.
In other business, the board approved several purchases ahead of the start of a new school year, including milk, pizza, produce, paper, and non-food items for the nutrition department.
The board renewed the Performance Matters data management and assessment development tool used by the district.
The board also approved a surplus of buses and the purchase of access control and surveillance camera annual maintenance and of Centegix, a security system that allows school staff to push a button on employee badges that will alert security to potential dangers at school locations.
The board also approved a guaranteed maximum price of $684,951 for McKnight Construction to complete the first phase of renovation work on St Simons Elementary, which will include site work with utility rearrangement, temporary fencing construction and more. The project will be funded by ESPLOST IV and include several phases.
The board voted without much discussion. Each approved item had been reviewed at length during a work session June 3.